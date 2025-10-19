Once a Public Toilet, Now a Boutique Hotel: Inside London’s Oddest Luxury Stay

Few hotels can say they were once a bathroom, but The Netty can. Hidden beneath St. Giles Road in Oxford, it’s a reimagined remnant of the city’s plumbing past.

Built in 1895, back when Queen Victoria ruled and indoor plumbing was still a flex, the underground lavatory served Oxford’s finest for more than a century. It closed in 2008 and spent the next decade gathering dust and gossip. Now, it’s back; only this time, you can book it for the night instead of rushing in and out.

The name Netty, taken from old Geordie slang for “outhouse,” fits the place perfectly. The hotel leans into its history with arched brick ceilings, vintage details, and a design that feels clever without trying too hard. Manager Ana Pinheiro told The New York Times Style Magazine, “Our vision was to create a space that appeals to travellers looking for a personalised experience. We want every guest to appreciate the surprising details that make this space so unique.”

Each of the two rooms (or “sweets,” as they call them) costs about £170 ($228) a night and comes with modern touches like heated floors, rain showers, and a cocktail on arrival. There’s no front desk or room service, but a 24-hour helpline stands in for the concierge. Guests can emerge from their subterranean stay directly into the heart of Oxford, likely with a few stories to tell and a renewed appreciation for indoor plumbing.

The Netty isn’t the only toilet-to-tourist transformation to make headlines. A former Victorian restroom in London’s Fitzrovia now operates as a coffee shop called The Attendant, complete with preserved porcelain stalls turned into seating. In Berlin, another disused WC was converted into a bar called Café Achteck, which serves craft beer where people once queued for relief.

Maybe it’s nostalgia, sustainability, or just the British knack for repurposing anything with good bones (and questionable history). Whatever the reason, The Netty proves that even the humblest spaces can get a second chance.

Down those steps, the old bathroom has traded function for flair. It’s strange, beautiful, and somehow exactly what you’d expect from Oxford.