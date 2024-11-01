Once-In-A-Decade Event Treats Stargazers to Northern Lights in Unusual Places

Those of us outside of aurora borealis hotspots like Alaska and Iceland have a rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of the northern lights right from our backyards, thanks to the solar cycle reaching its peak.

If you’re asking yourself, “What the heck does that mean?’ No worries. The solar cycle’s peak, otherwise known as the solar maximum, is a celestial event that occurs every 11 years when the sun’s north and south magnetic poles flip. The phenomenon causes an increase in sunspots and solar flares, which in turn increases the visibility of the auroras.

In other words, the northern lights will be on full display in places they normally wouldn’t be seen. The solar maximum could even lead to a “once in a decade” view for lucky earthlings.

Don’t worry about missing out, either. With the sun hitting the peak of its cycle, the chances of catching the northern lights in all of its glory remain high for the next 12 months.

With an increase in geomagnetic storms occuring, the Northern Hemisphere will be treated to breathtaking views in the sky. The northern lights already awed the States, even as far south as Alabama, in early October. If it seems the northern lights have made headlines a lot this year, it’s because they have. And it’s all thanks to the solar maximum.

No longer do aurora hunters need to travel to the northernmost points of the globe to get the best possible views of the color-streaked sky. There could very well be breathtaking views of red, purple, and green skies in your very own backyard. There’s no rhyme or reason behind the best times to catch these views, making it difficult to track. But NOAA does have a dashboard that reports when the conditions are ripe for sky gazing.

The best part of the solar maximum is that it should continue into 2025, so go ahead and look up!