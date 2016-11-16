“Once Upon A Time In North London” – a Film Featuring Skepta, Wretch 32 and Avelino

​Once Upon a Time in North London is a film about Tottenham, its people, cultures and creativity. From youth clubs, estates and pirate radio stations – to hardships, artists and civil unrest – the area is one where things start, fall apart, are nurtured and eventually flourish.

Uncovering Tottenham’s rich creative history, difficulties, successes and individuals that are giving back to the area and making a positive impact on Tottenham’s next generation, the film features the likes of Mercury Music Prize winner Skepta, Apple Music’s Julie Adenuga, Wretch 32 and community figureheads such as Manoj Ambasna, Stafford Scott and Kris Jay.

