One Day in Washington Might Have Moved Trump Closer to Impeachment. Here’s Why.

Wednesday was supposed to be the day that Democrats and the president put aside their partisan fights to focus on doing something they both really want to do: fix the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

But after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of a “cover-up” that morning, everyone not working at the White House or for House Democrats was looking for some kind of sign that Trump and the left can work together.

Fortunately, President Trump’s lectern had a literal sign taped to it during an impromptu press conference following a meeting between Trump and Democratic leadership. The sign read, in part, “No Collusion.” It did not read, “Yes Infrastructure.”

Wednesday was also the day that House Democrats who want to impeach the president forced a closed-door meeting of their Democratic caucus to discuss moving forward with the “i-word” (as Trump likes to say).

Weirdly, the person standing in the way of those efforts has been Pelosi, who thinks impeachment will be an electoral loser for the party. Back in 1998, she had a front-row seat to Newt Gingrich’s quest to impeach President Bill Clinton. And that didn’t go very well for Republicans.

But that was 20 long, weird political years ago. And things have changed. If you’re the Democrats, why not just roll the dice?

Over the course of Thursday, that argument, maybe, started to take hold. VICE News looks at the day in Washington.

This segment originally aired May 22, 2019, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.