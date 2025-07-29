One Gamer Has Completed an Insane Donkey Kong Bananza Feat

Games are challenging enough. Between more than a few complex inputs and having to learn all the systems, there’s no need to add complexity, right? Apparently one gamer didn’t think so and decided to complete Donkey Kong Bananza in as barebones a fashion possible.

This gamer beat donkey kong bananza without picking up a single banana

That’s right. As spotted by IGN, AKfamilyhome posted on Twitter (I refuse to call it X) a screenshot of their achievement.

Just beat Donkey Kong Bananza with 0 bananas

Honestly a fun challenge I recommended doing as a NG+ run after 100% pic.twitter.com/ZM1S82gkb4 — AK (@Akfamilyhome) July 27, 2025

I’ve been watching some gameplay clips of Donkey Kong Bananza. And doing this without any leveling up in the skill tree is pretty cool. They go on to explain “There are no glitches/clips needed. I skipped Zebra Bananza and didn’t have the ostrich glide, but there are still certain parts that can be bypassed with the right movement. (Crumbling floors can be crossed with the snake, but I don’t know if it’s possible if you skip the form)”.

And that makes it more impressive. While it’s cool to see people find ways to break the game. Someone just flat out playing through with no glitches is a reminder that some people just want to see how far they can take their skills. It’s one of the reasons a player like Let Me Solo Her became so popular in the Elden Ring community. That type of skill and dedication has to be respected.

As I’ve said before, I love a challenge in a game. So, when I do get around to playing Donkey Kong Bananza, I might give this a go myself after playing through and seeing how I do. And yes, for those wondering, I am still working my way through Elden Ring. It’s slow going. I have a lot of games to play. But when I do get some free time, I step in to get my butt whipped for a little bit. Progress is being made though.