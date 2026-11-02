One Half of Viral Rap Duo Island Boys Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

Flyysoulja, one half of the viral rap duo Island Boys, was reportedly hospitalized after a drug overdose.

According to a report from TMZ, the rapper himself told the outlet that he was taken to the hospital for treatment on Oct. 29, 2026. He said that he overdosed on a combination of cocaine, benzodiazepines, and Percocet. This came as he was celebrating some big new purchases: a condo and car.

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Flyysoulja—whose real name is Alex Venegas—admitted that he’s battled addiction for years. He stated, however, that he’d stopped using drugs for a while before this.

Notably, the rapper also says he was “Baker Acted.” TMZ clarified that this means “he was placed under an involuntary mental health evaluation under Florida law.” He was released from the hospital on Nov. 2, four days after his overdose.

Island Boys rapper Flyysoulja says he OD’d on a combo of illicit drugs

Flyysoulja’s hospitalization comes roughly a year after he was previously Baker Acted in November 2025. The rapper had experienced a drug-induced psychotic episode while at his Miami-area home. Reportedly, he trashed his own place while on a livestream.

“In the psychosis, I was trying to find something for my hair for hours, and destroyed the home while unknowingly being on Live,” he recalled, per TMZ. He also noted that when police showed up, they saw red nail polish that had spilled and mistook it for blood. This, he said, prompted them to treat the situation more seriously.

Afterwards, he clarified what had been happening. “I’m glad that I got help but I have a substance issue, not a mental problem,” he explained. “I never said I was suicidal.”

A few months later, in January 2026, the Island Boys member told TMZ that he was planning to check himself into rehab. He stated that he wanted to be “a better version” of himself and a better dad. “I’m going to detox right now to get the help I need. I can’t wait,” he said at the time. “I’ve been here before, but this time I’m going to take it a lot more serious.”

Flyysoulja is the father of : one daughter and one son.

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