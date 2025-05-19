5 One-Hit Wonders From the Golden Age of Hip-Hop

The ’90s—ah, to be young again. The decade boasted some of the most indelible and enjoyable pop culture from recent memory. It’s an iconic period many are rediscovering today. But among the countless beloved movies and television shows, what often stands out the most from the era is the music. More specifically, ’90s hip-hop.

In the eyes of many music fans, the ’90s were the golden age of rap. And part of that distinction, along with big names like Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, and Lauryn Hill, was the many one-hit wonders from the decade. Here, we wanted to shine a light on a handful of those glorious one-hit wonders of hip-hop. Indeed, these are songs you’ll remember and bask in still today.

Videos by VICE

“Baby Got Back” – Sir Mix-a-Lot from Mack Daddy (1992)

The Seattle rapper’s Grammy-winning ode to body positivity and posteriors still resonates with fans today. It’s a track just as popular among karaoke singers as it is among ad folks. Indeed, the song, which hit No. 1, seems to appear regularly on TV commercials, most recently for Chex Mix. The timeless classic has done a lot to normalize curves and remains a fun song to rap along with decades later. Even Nicki Minaj got into the mix, releasing a song that samples the tune.

“Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” – Digable Planets from Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (1992)

Another song from a Seattle rapper, this jazz-inspired track, which hit No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, from Ishmael Butler’s group Digable Planets also earned the Emerald City artist a Grammy Award. Smooth and groovy, the tune features a walking bass line that charms your ear. And it also includes one of the greatest (and simplest) lyrics in hip-hop history when Butler raps: We be to rap what key be to lock! Just a lovely classic from some cerebral artists.

“Just a Friend” – Biz Markie from The Biz Never Sleeps (1989)

Okay, while this song, which hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, was technically released at the tail end of the 1980s (the single dropped in September of ’89 and the corresponding album hit shelves in October of that year), for all intents and purposes, “Just a Friend” is a ’90s classic. College students all over the land could be heard blaring this love triangle tune throughout the decade.

Biz Markie, who passed away earlier this decade in 2021, has such a unique flow and voice that audiences could identify the song immediately. It’s unclear just how many mix CDs feature the track, but it has to be in the millions, right?

“The Humpty Dance” – Digital Underground from Sex Packets (1990)

Rap fans mourned the passing of Shock G, the frontman for Digital Underground, when the artist died in 2021. Known for his bombastic voice, eyebrow-raising lyrics, and exaggerated costumes, the lyricist was a fan favorite. He is also the first person to put Tupac on stage in a real way (Shakur was a backup dancer for Shock G for a spell). But his song “The Humpty Dance,” which hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and features Shock rapping about getting busy in a Burger King bathroom, remains a classic.

“Jump Around” – House of Pain from House of Pain (1992)

Those who watch the NBA today can still hear House of Pain’s 1992 hit blaring on the overhead speakers every time there’s a jump ball. The song still gets listeners out of their seats and on their feet, just as the group intended. With powerful deliveries and clever lyrics, the song from the Irish rappers, which hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, will likely live on forever and ever throughout the history of hip-hop (and NBA games).