One Next-Gen Console Might Support Disc-to-Digital Conversions

Although recent rumors suggested that the Project Helix would launch without a physical disc drive, the latest reporting suggests that the team at Xbox is still in the process of debating that particular feature.

Will Project Helix Have a Disc Drive?

Screenshot: Microsoft

Sony shocked the gaming world last week with the announcement that physical disc production ending in January 2028 for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles. Although data does suggest that most consumers buy the digital version of games in recent years, there is still a vocal segment of the audience that wants physical media to stick around for a handful of logical reasons.

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With Sony fully committing to a digital future, many gamers began to wonder if Xbox might take a similar approach with the upcoming Project Helix hardware. Although earlier rumors suggested that the next-gen console would launch without a disc drive, a new report now claims that Microsoft hasn’t finalized that decision yet.

According to the latest reporting from The Verge, “I understand Microsoft hasn’t fully finalized whether the next-generation Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, will ship with a built-in disc drive…”

Windows Central’s Jez Corden responded to the report from The Verge on the latest Xbox Two Podcast:

“Tom Warren put in an article [on The Verge] that nothing has been decided for Helix yet. Things had been decided for Helix previously, however Tom had more up to date information that [Microsoft is] now seeing what might be possible about Helix with regards to discs.”

“I went and tried to update my information, and it does seem like indeed – they are trying to figure out what they can do here before they fully commit to the death of physical discs.”

According to rumors, Microsoft’s hesitation is partially tied to an internal “disc-to-digital” feature. This tool would allow players to insert legacy physical software to validate a permanent digital license on their Xbox profiles. This feature has not officially been confirmed or revealed.

Given the vocal backlash that arrived in response to the Sony announcement, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Xbox reconsider this decision. The company is currently fighting an uphill battle to redefine the brand and win back gamers. Committing to an all-digital future could prove to be an unpopular choice, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Xbox dance around this issue with multiple SKUs or disc-drive peripheral support.

Earlier today Xbox boss Asha Sharma confirmed a massive round of layoffs and studio selloffs, so it is unlikely that any news about Project Helix will be arriving in the near future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Project Helix and everything else happening at Xbox.

At this time, Project Helix does not have a final name or a confirmed release window.