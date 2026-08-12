One of 2025’s Best Action RPGs Is Coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

PlayStation Plus has revealed its full lineup of August 2025 additions to the game catalog and this round includes multiple big budget and indie hits from the last few years.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Comes to PlayStation Plus

2025’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is coming to the PlayStation Plus game catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers just a little more than a year after it originally launched in February 2025.

Videos by VICE

The game was a huge hit and on multiple short lists for game of the year, so it is likely going to be a popular addition to the service.

For those who aren’t familiar with the game, players take on the role of Henry of Skalitz, an ordinary man doing extraordinary things, caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery.

Henry will embark on an epic journey, from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings, as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover an open-world medieval Europe through this thrilling action RPG set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th-century Bohemia.

Every Game Coming to PlayStation Plus in August 2026

Helldivers 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II are the spotlight games for the month, but they are not the only title being added to the service. There are plenty of other big additions across genres that PlayStation Plus subscribers can check out during August.

Here is a full list of all the changes arriving in August:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Helldivers 2 | PS5

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II | PS5

Vampire Survivors | PS5, PS4

Hell is Us | PS5 Hell is Us will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash | PS4 Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Two Point Museum | PS5 Two Point Museum will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Metro Exodus | PS5, PS4 Metro Exodus will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Dying Light 2 | PS5, PS4 Dying Light 2 will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.



PlayStation Plus Premium

Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams | PS5, PS4

Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire | PS5, PS4

That’s an impressive list of titles and it seems like PS Plus subscribers will have plenty of options when it comes to exploring the game catalog throughout the final weeks of the summer.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the latest PlayStation Plus game catalog rotations.