One of 2025’s Best Indie Titles Is Getting a Huge DLC Addition on November 12

After receiving multiple free updates over the course of the last year, this 2025 base-building roguelite is dropping its first paid DLC addition in November.

Ball x Pit Risen Ballbylon Arrives November 12

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Ball x Pit was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025 and the indie roguelite has kept its playerbase engaged with multiple free content updates over the course of the last 12 months. Right around the game’s first anniversary the team is now ready to drop its biggest update yet with its first paid DLC.

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The upcoming Risen Ballbylon DLC is scheduled to release on November 12 and will cost players $6.99. For that price tag, players will gain access to four new levels, eight new characters, and dozens of new balls, evolutions, and base-building options.

It’s worth noting that players will have to successfully beat the original game before access the new content when the DLC arrives. Thematically, the players need to finish the full descent down the Ball x Pit before they start rising up in the other direction for the New Ballbylon content.

Some of the new features that players will unlock if they purchase the upcoming DLC include:

NEW FRONTIERS – When you ascend to Risen Ballbylon you’ll get to explore 4 new battlefields – each with their own fearsome new bosses – and battle over 40 new enemies. You can also dip into a deep pool of 45 new passives, including Lucky Coin, Eldritch Gauntlet, Vampire’s Kiss, Volatile Explosive, and Relentless Whip. You’ll have to play the expansion to find out what they do.

– When you ascend to Risen Ballbylon you’ll get to explore 4 new battlefields – each with their own fearsome new bosses – and battle over 40 new enemies. You can also dip into a deep pool of 45 new passives, including Lucky Coin, Eldritch Gauntlet, Vampire’s Kiss, Volatile Explosive, and Relentless Whip. You’ll have to play the expansion to find out what they do. HERO WORSHIP – There are 8 new gameplay-transforming characters to get to grips with in Risen Ballbylon, including the Sentinel, who can aim in any direction, The Stonewaller, whose balls warp to the other side the first time they hit a wall, and The Right Hand Man, whose balls deal double damage when they hit the right wall but only half when they hit the left.

– There are 8 new gameplay-transforming characters to get to grips with in Risen Ballbylon, including the Sentinel, who can aim in any direction, The Stonewaller, whose balls warp to the other side the first time they hit a wall, and The Right Hand Man, whose balls deal double damage when they hit the right wall but only half when they hit the left. BALLS TO THE WALL – Risen Ballbylon also adds 24 new balls to the game to experiment with and create powerful, game-changing fusions. These include the Beast ball, which latches onto enemies and damages them until they die, the Kaiju ball, which causes earthquakes, the Misfortune ball, which curses enemies, and the deadly, spiky Hedgehog ball.

– Risen Ballbylon also adds 24 new balls to the game to experiment with and create powerful, game-changing fusions. These include the Beast ball, which latches onto enemies and damages them until they die, the Kaiju ball, which causes earthquakes, the Misfortune ball, which curses enemies, and the deadly, spiky Hedgehog ball. BASE INSTINCT – Base-building has also been radically expanded in Risen Ballbylon, with 20 new buildings to expand your village. Build a Floating Fortress, Crystal Monolith, Soup Kitchen, Circus Tent, Fission Chamber, and other strange structures as you expand your base and mine for crystals – a new resource that adds additional complexity to the game’s economy.

That should be just about everything players need to know before they dive into the new content when it arrives in November.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Ball x Pit news and updates as the DLC release date approaches.

Ball x Pit is available now and the Ball x Pit: Risen Ballbylon DLC arrives on November 12 for PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.