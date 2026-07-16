One of 2025’s Best Narrative Adventure Games is Finally Coming to Xbox This Month

A major narrative adventure game just announced its Xbox release date after skipping the platform for its initial release late last year.

dispatch is coming to Xbox on July 29

screenshot: adhoc studio

Born from some of the ex-developers of former narrative adventure powerhouse Telltale Games, AdHoc Studio came out with its debut game last October and received an incredible amount of critical praise. While it didn’t secure a spot in The Game Awards’ Game of the Year nominations list, many gamers agreed that Dispatch would’ve been the seventh nomination for the category. It was still nominated for Best Debut Indie Game and Players’ Voice at the show, and while it won neither, Dispatch earned a ton more nominations and several category wins across other major award shows.

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Gamers on PlayStation 5 and PC were the first to get to enjoy Dispatch, as it skipped other platforms when it debuted last October in episodic fashion. Switch gamers were next up to have the game land on their platform this past January, with AdHoc promising an Xbox release this summer. With Summer Game Fest coming and going without any Dispatch news, Xbox gamers started to worry once July began.

Will all 8 episodes drop at once on Xbox?

Dispatch is coming to XBOX on July 29!

🟢 Wishlist now https://t.co/KtGIDUKEE0 pic.twitter.com/IfABIYmraS — AdHoc Studio (@adhocstudio) July 15, 2026

Xbox gamers’ wait for Dispatch is about to come to a close, as AdHoc posted on X announcing it’s bringing its critically acclaimed “man-in-the-chair” superhero adventure game to Microsoft’s console on July 29. The post is accompanied by a quick 16-second hype sizzler and a plea from AdHoc urging gamers to get over to the Xbox store to wishlist the game.

The initial rollout of Dispatch and its eight episodes spanned the course of several weeks. However, when the game dropped on Switch in January, it did so all at once. Because of this, there’s good reason to believe that the same will be done for the Xbox version of Dispatch: All episodes will likely be out on July 29.

screenshot: adhoc studio

July 29 is a bit of a tough spot, as many Xbox gamers will surely be occupied with the ground-up Unreal Engine 5 remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, which drops just the day before. Plus, just a few days later, Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation is set to release, a game that’s been heavily marketed by Xbox, and had a lengthly segment at Xbox’s most recent Developer Direct in January. That said, at least it’s getting out ahead of the nonstop barrage of big new video games that’s kicking off in late August and ends with Grand Theft Auto 6‘s release on November 19.

Now that all major platforms will have Dispatch available by the end of July, it’ll be interesting to see whether AdHoc does a limited release of physical copies for the game. Several other high-profile indies have been doing so, such a Mouse: P.I. For Hire, and Dispatch is certainly popular and acclaimed enough to warrant such a move. For now, July 29 is the day that Xbox users will be able to dive into Dispatch.

Dispatch is available on PlayStation, Switch 2, and PC, and is coming to Xbox on July 29.