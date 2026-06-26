One of 2025’s Best RPGs Achieves a Major Milestone

2025 was filled with a ton of major RPGs like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, Octopath Traveler 0, and others, but one of them has just recently crossed an incredible sales milestone.

kingdom come: deliverance 2 has sold 6 million copies

screenshot: warhorse studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was one of the earliest major games to release in 2025, and when it did, critics and fans alike were blown away by the quality of the game’s storytelling, its grounded medieval setting, and its ultra-immersive RPG mechanics. Those who played the underrated first game, which came out in 2018, knew that developer Warhorse Studios was capable of delivering a masterpiece, and the sequel getting out a few months ahead of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and the Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remaster gave it enough time for gamers to soak it in before those games stole the limelight.

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By year’s end, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 achieved a ton of accolades. It sold one million copies in its first day, three million in its first three months, and went on to claim one of The Game Awards’ six Game of the Year nomination slots. Although it ultimately lost out to the aforementioned turn-based RPG sensation Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it did manage to take home a BAFTA for best narrative.

both games are heavily discounted on Steam

6 million Henrys. An achievement we couldn’t have reached alone.



Thank you for being a part of this community, we’re excited to have you with us on the adventure! 💚#KCD2 #WarhorseStudios pic.twitter.com/9SfqMPJ9NC — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) June 26, 2026

Now, just about a year and a half since Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2‘s release, Warhorse Studios took to X to announce the sequel has surpassed six million copies sold. Considering how the first game flew under the radar for so long, it’s incredible to see its sequel not only become a critical success but a commercial hit, too. It can be argued that Warhorse is beginning to elbow its way into the conversation of best Western RPG studios.

PC gamers who have yet to jump into the Kingdom Come: Deliverance duology have a prime opportunity to do so, as both games are heavily discounted on Steam. The original game has an 80% discount, costing just $6, while the sequel has a lighter 60% discount, coming in at $24. Steam users have until July 9 to take advantage of these deals.

With Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2‘s final DLC, Mysteria Ecclesiae, having released back in November, fans of Warhorse are anticipating the Czech studio’s next games. One of them is a new entry in the Kingdom Come series, and the other an exciting open world RPG set in the beloved Middle-earth universe. Since KCD2 only just came out last year, it’ll surely be some time before Warhorse is ready to share more.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.