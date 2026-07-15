One of 2026’s Best FPS Games Just Hit 1 Million Players

One of the best indie games of the year also happens to be one of the year’s best new first-person shooters, and it just achieved a huge milestone.

Mouse: P.i. For Hire reaches a million players

screenshot: Fumi Games

It’s been a solid year for Doom fans, and not just because Doom: The Dark Ages‘ stellar Revelations DLC just dropped to critical praise. The Doom-inspired indie FPS Mouse: P.I. For Hire also dropped back in April and instantly floored gamers with its noir atmosphere, bouncy rubberhose art style, and, perhaps most impressive, its first-person gunplay and level design that hearken back to the Doom games of the 90s.

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Before its release, Mouse: P.I. became one of the more high-profile indie games on the horizon. Its casting of Troy Baker as the leading man Jack Pepper only helped draw more eyes to it, and while many remained skeptical about how the gunplay would feel, a lot who’ve tried it walked away quite satisfied with the wealth of weapons it offered, and a lot of people did try it.

physical collectors are loving Mouse: p.i for hire

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire has officially reached over 1 million players across all platforms!



A handcrafted tale born of ink, sweat, and stubborn dreams. From the bottom of our grinning hearts, thank you so much for all of your support🥹🐭🏆 pic.twitter.com/tryvZhCXVN — MOUSE: P.I. For Hire (@mousethegame) July 13, 2026

Just three months after the game’s release, developer Fumi Games has come out with some great news about Mouse: P.I. For Hire: One million gamers have played it. This came by way of an X post from the official Mouse: P.I. account that included a celebratory photo of all the game’s mouse characters. Of course, Mouse‘s one million player milestone includes players on all the game’s platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, Switch 2, and PC.

Under the Mouse: P.I. For Hire post, fans of the detective shooter congratulated the studio on the accomplishment, and a large number of fans posted photos of their PS5 and Switch 2 physical copies of the game, as well as the game’s vinyl soundtrack. Physical games have been a major topic of discussion around the industry and among gamers ever since a few weeks ago when Sony announced it’ll end its production of physical game discs in 2028. This sparked a massive backlash against Sony and PlayStation that’s still ongoing, and Fumi Games hasn’t been quiet about the physical release of Mouse: P.I. For Hire on July 10, using it to stand with gamers who feel betrayed by Sony’s move.

It’s great to see a game like Mouse: P.I. For Hire reach this level of success, and its physical release was likely instrumental in helping the game cross into one million territory. As more and more people play it, word of mouth will likely spread, and it may begin to reach even more milestones in the future.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.