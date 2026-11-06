One of 2026’s Best Reviewed Games is Playable for Free Through Amazon Prime

The big November update just brought a long list of new titles to Luna and Amazon Prime members can take advantage of that streaming library to access one of 2026’s best indie games.

Mixtape Is Now Available Through Amazon Luna

Screenshot: Beethoven & Dinosaur

Mixtape released for PC and consoles in early May 2026 and immediately became a game of the year contender for a lot of indie game fans. The music-driven short game received a ton of perfect scores from various outlets thanks to its charming characters, curated soundtrack, and familiar coming-of-age narrative.

Videos by VICE

Now that awards season is fast approaching, Mixtape is finding its way back into the conversation by joining the Amazon Luna catalog of titles. Mixtape was added to the library in the November update and is now available to play for anyone with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Mixtape – On their last night of high school, three friends embark on one more shared adventure. En route to their final party together, a perfectly-curated playlist draws them into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories. It’s the greatest hits of teenage friendship, from the first kiss to the last dance. Mixtape draws inspiration from classic coming-of-age movies, bringing together nostalgic aimlessness, mischief, music, and the highs and lows of adolescence, set to the soundtrack of a generation.

In addition to Mixtape, the most recent content update for Amazon Luna also added all of the following other titles:

EA Sports Madden NFL 27 – The deepest Madden NFL experience has arrived, featuring the all-new Persona Engine that gives every NFL athlete a distinct personality and set of motivations, Dynamic Weather conditions that evolve over the course of a game, and the all-new G.O.A.T. Career Journey where players can build their Superstar legacy path from high school to the NFL Hall of Fame. Madden NFL 27 makes every decision feel more meaningful, and every season feel more alive.

NBA THE RUN – Take your favorite NBA stars to iconic streetball courts around the world in this fast-paced, online 3v3 basketball game. Uniquely handcrafted and stylized, NBA THE RUN is filled with high-flying dunks, thunderous blocks, ankle-breaking tricks, and a roster filled with fan-favorite NBA stars and recently-added NBA Legends.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Bring the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey Mouse, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.

Kingdom Come Deliverance II – A thrilling story-driven action RPG, with a rich open world, set in 15th century Medieval Europe. Experience the ultimate medieval adventure – through the eyes of young Henry – as you embark on a journey of epic proportions. Embark on an epic journey from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – Welcome to Brighton! Join the police force of this fictitious American city and experience the daily life of a Police Officer. Start with citing violations and giving out parking tickets, then work your way towards shouldering more responsibilities. Be part of the community of Brighton, get to know your neighborhood and handle daily police work to fight crime during your shift.

Amazon Luna has been doing a solid job expanding its library and finding ways to appeal to a wide-variety of gamers. This month is perhaps the biggest update yet with the addition of Madden NFL 27 and Mixtape headlining the lineup.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more indie games and Amazon Luna news and updates.

Mixtape is available now through Amazon Luna. Mixtape is also available on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.