One of Alternative Metal’s Most Influential Bands Is Returning to the Stage After an 11-Year Hiatus—and Touring With System of a Down

Faith No More is easily one of alternative metal’s most influential bands. They’ve been away for more than a decade, though, and are finally returning to the stage. After an 11-year hiatus, Faith No More is setting out on tour with nu-metal masters System of a Down.

In an announcement shared on social media, the band revealed they are heading Down Under. “It’s been a minute,” Faith No More’s message read. “Let’s do this Australia and NZ. Joining our friends @systemofadown as we take over stadiums Jan/Feb 2027.”

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The last time Faith No More was together on stage was in 2016. The band played a show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA to mark the re-release of their 1985 debut album, We Care a Lot.

Sadly, this was also the final performance for former Faith No More frontman Chuck Mosley. He died in 2017.

Faith No More had a major influence on nu-metal, whether they like it or not

It’s interesting that Faith No More is going to be playing with System of a Down, given that FNM frontman Mike Patton hasn’t always been fond of nu-metal. In fact, he hated being teased by his Tomahawk bandmate Buzz Osbourne (Melvins) about inspiring the genre.

“I used to have a joke with [Mike] Patton, ’cause he’s called influential as well,” Osbourne told Consequence. “And I would go, ‘I’ll take Nirvana and Soundgarden, and you can have Limp Bizkit and Korn.’ He’s like, ‘F**k you.’ [laughter].

“That was always funny,” Osbourne added. “But I mean the whole nu-metal thing to me it all sounded like Helmet ultimately. It just all sounded like Helmet. That’s what I thought, anyway.”

Patton himself didn’t speak flatteringly of the genre back in 2001. “I’m not sure why these nu-metal bands say Faith No More influenced them. I mean, do you hear anything of what we did in what they’re doing now? I think it’s quite a stretch of the imagination; I think it’s just an era thing,” Patton told Metal Hammer at the time.

“They’re kids, and probably around the time we were in the public eye, those kids figured out they wanted to start a band too. I personally don’t want to be held responsible for the swill they’re putting out into the world,” he added.

Fast forward a couple of decades, and it seems Patton has changed his tune.

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