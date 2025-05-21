One of My Favorite Hatsune Miku Songs Just Got an Incredible English Cover

Are you really a Miku fan if you aren’t listening to DECO*27? The musician has been working with Vocaloid for nearly two decades now. He’s created some of the most iconic Hatsune Miku songs of the past couple of years. If “The Vampire” doesn’t ring a bell, then I’m sure you remember the fuss over “Rabbit Hole.” Last year, the internet had a moral panic over a suggestive animation to the song by channelcastation. For the record, I adore what channel did with Miku, and stand firmly behind it; there’s a reason everyone immediately thinks of the animation alongside “Rabbit Hole,” and it’s not just because of the controversy.

Anyway, as a self-confessed DECO*27 fan, I’ve since fallen in love with the Vocaloid producer’s other Hatsune Miku works, including his November 2024 song “Monitoring.” Lyrics depict a perverse, obsessive Miku stressing that the listener should come out of hiding so she can cure their loneliness. The music video expands on this theme with another plot, showing a psychedelic and colorful Miku looking into the peephole of an apartment. This is juxtaposed with snippets of a dull and normal world, where Miku appears anxious, nervous, and worried. The video ends with the unseen recipient of the song opening the door to Miku, who has sweat dripping down her cheek.

Interpretations have buzzed around “Monitoring” for months. With many believing it’s about a mentally unwell individual (if not a hikikomori) getting a wellness check from Hatsune Miku. Only for the unseen shut-in to assume Miku is sexually obsessed with him.

Personally? I think “Monitoring” is about dealing with a female stalker as a man. Dealing with someone who hides behind the internet to send perverse and obscene messages, yet appears meek and docile in person. This would explain the psychedelic imagery and focus on being monitored. One could assume Hatsune Miku’s escalation to a physical encounter at the door causes a psychotic break for the listener — who has no other option but to isolate at home.

Regardless of your interpretation, “Monitoring” is an excellent song. And I was pleasantly surprised to find singer rachie recently performed an English language cover of the DECO*27 hit. Rachie does a fantastic job of transferring the song over to English. Capturing the obsessive and lewd nature of Hatsune Miku through the English lyrics and tone. The audio production on here is incredible as well, perfectly nailing the feeling of a woman overwhelming you with attention, focus, and notifications. And rachie’s breath work, maintaining the pace of the original while translating the song from a digital performer to a human one? Perfection.

To be clear, I’m not surprised rachie nailed the Hatsune Miku song. I originally fell in love with her work after coming across her “Rabbit Hole” cover. Which is nothing short of incredible. I mean, “Rabbit Hole” is NOT an easy song for a person to sing. Yet her command over its pacing and flow? Exemplary. Not to mention, the English-language version’s lyrics are a bit lewder, giving it a certain kick that matches the channel animation that set the internet on fire.

Anyway, if there are one million rachie stans, I am one of them. If there are 100 rachie stans, I am one of them. If there are zero rachie stans, I am dead. Go listen to her “Monitoring” cover on YouTube now.