One of My Favorite Indie Platformers, ‘Makis Adventure’, Received a Massive Update That Makes The Game Even Better

There’s something so pure about Makis Adventure, and I can’t quite put my finger on it. As the first game developed by solo developer Zoroarts, you can feel the growing pains in the game. But on a pure fun factor? It’s hard to beat what Makis Adventure has to offer. And after a recent major update, I had to jump back in to check out what Mateo has been cooking behind the scenes, and I was pleasantly surprised to find out that this little indie turned into something quite a bit bigger.

Screenshot: Zoroarts

While ‘Makis Adventure’ May Be a Small Game, This Patch Is a Game Changer

You may be wondering why this game looks a bit familiar. I had covered the free level editor a few months prior to this patch, and it seems like Zoroarts has been working hard to make the base game even better in the meantime. While Makis Adventure may be a mini adventure against other Metroidvanias on the market, it’s one of those games that just clicks with me.

Videos by VICE

I mean, what other game lets you morph into a shark as soon as you touch the water? Not many, that’s for sure. And beyond its unique shark-morphing gameplay, another part of the game took me by surprise. It features a full 3D rendered overworld, and plenty of mini-games that I could jump into in this particular style. Alongside a massive overhaul to the overworld, new minigames, and a new save system, plenty of bugs got squished during the update. Now, I’m craving another Maki adventure, but in a Super Mario 64 kind of style.

While Makis Adventure may play like Hollow Knight-lite, it’s still a fun and quirky adventure that deserves your attention. A great cast of characters, alongside rewarding exploration, helps Makis Adventure feel like quite a grand adventure. And while this may be the last update for the foreseeable future, Maki is hoping to make a return in Ultimate Indie Racing. This project has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) multiple times, and I can’t wait to dive in. Makis Adventure has a lot of heart, and it’s one of those games that deserves your time.