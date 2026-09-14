One of October’s First Games Is Getting Delayed to December

September and October are jam-packed with releases as game’s try to stay far away from Grand Theft Auto 6’s release date, but one of Ubisoft’s upcoming projects just decided to hold off until December for its official launch.

Rayman Legends Retold Delayed to December 3, 2026

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Ubisoft had been planning to launch Rayman Legends Retold in just a few weeks on October 1, but a new message from the team reveals that that project is holding off for roughly two month instead.

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The announcement revealed that Rayman Legends Retold will not arrive on October 1 as originally planned and will instead release on December 3.

The message posted to the official Rayman Game social media explained that, “While the game has official gold gold, we have decided to take extra time to make sure every detail gets the care if deserves.”

It’s definitely surprising for a game to be delayed after going gold, which is meant to unofficially mark the end of active development. The explanation went on to say that, “In the meantime, we can’t wait for you to. see whatr we’ve been working on, starting with a Game Overview trailer on September 22. That same day, a selection of creators and press will share fresh hands-on impressions.

With the release date now a few months away, it should be very interesting to see how the Game Overview trailer is received by fans and what sort of reactions come out of those first hands-on impressions from creators and press.

For those who aren’t familiar with the upcoming game, Rayman Legends Retold allows players to embark on a bold reimagining of the acclaimed platformer, filled with new content and narrative twists.

“When a shadowy villain spreads corruption across the Glade of Dreams, journey through its charming worlds solo or in up to 4‑player couch co‑op in a fast‑paced, side‑scrolling adventure where every stumble and surprise adds to the delightful chaos.”

Hopefully the development team is able to take the extra time to get everything just right and players, both new and old, will be able to enjoy the remake in a few months when it arrives in early December 2026.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Rayman Legends Retold and the rest of the fall gaming lineup.

Rayman Legends Retold releases on December 3 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.