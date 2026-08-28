One of Pop’s Hottest Girl Groups Forced to Drop Out of Olivia Rodrigo’s Festival at Last Minute: ‘It Breaks Our Hearts’

Katseye, one of the biggest pop groups around right now, has dropped out of the Daisy Chain Fields festival. The all-girl group was set to perform at the Olivia Rodrigo-curated music event taking place on Aug. 29, 2026. However, one member suffered an injury that forced the group to cancel their appearance.

In a message posted online, the band announced: “We’re so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday.” They then explained that the cancellation is due to member Megan Skiendiel spraining her ankle during rehearsals. “After being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.”

Videos by VICE

Katseye member Megan Skiendiel injured her ankle, forcing the group to drop out of the Daisy Chain Fields fest

Katseye’s message continued, “We know how much our fans were looking forward to seeing us, and it breaks our hearts to disappoint anyone who made plans to be there. We were especially excited for Daisy Chain Fields because it’s not just about music, but the greater mission of joy and community.”

Finally, the group added, “We’re sending all our love to Olivia and to all of the incredible artists, non-profit organizations and volunteers who have given their time to make this day so special. It’s going to be such an amazing day, and we can’t wait to see everyone out on tour.

Devon Again is stepping in to fill Katseye’s slot at the festival

Olivia Rodrigo announced the Daisy Chain Fields festival in June 2026. In addition to her own appearance, the fest also features performances from artists like Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Mitski. There will also be sets from Garbage, Bikini Kill, and Die Spitz, among many more. As for Katseye’s spot, that is being filled by alt-pop singer-songwriter Devon Again.

“Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all,” Rodrigo wrote in her announcement. “I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years, and I am so ecstatic it’s finally coming true!!”

She continued, “Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls. The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change, and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that.”

Rodrigo then concluded, “I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!!

Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images