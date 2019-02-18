One of Supreme’s New Accessories Is Perfect for Injured Hypebeasts

Supreme just released its SS19 preview, and as is now tradition: there’s a load of weird stuff in the accessories section.

Ever since the New York skate brand bulked up the number of its seasonal offerings – maybe SS14, but check the Facebook comments for a 13-year-old getting a nose-bleed about how it was actually SS15 – it’s been releasing progressively more accessories for its rabid fanbase to get excited about.

Videos by VICE

There was the infamous brick, as well as: a kayak, a collapsible shovel, a teddy bear, a guitar and a pinball machine, along with a bunch of other bits that are now selling online for considerably more than you will ever make in a month.

Here’s a quick rundown of the stranger accessories being released this season, some of which would be much more at home in a Lakeland or a medical supply kit than on Gully Guy Leo’s Instagram.

A SUPREME / PEARL DRUM KIT WITH ZILDJIAN CYMBALS

Photo: Supreme New York

DISH TOWELS

Photo: Supreme New York

A POOL CUE

SUPREME / BIALETTI MOKA EXPRESS

Photo: Supreme New York

SUPREME / BAND AID

Photo: Supreme New York

SUPREME / CRESSI SNORKEL SET