One of The Beatles Lost His Virginity While His Bandmates Were in the Room

The Beatles had a very casual attitude about sex, by their own admission. And, as it turns out, there were plenty of occasions where the different members witnessed each other getting down and dirty. Paul McCartney, for example, recalled how he’d once walked in on John Lennon and saw “a little bottom bobbing up and down with a girl underneath him.”

McCartney went on to say, “It was perfectly normal. You’d go, ‘Oh…sorry,’ and back out the room.”

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But that’s nothing compared to what happened the night George Harrison lost his virginity. As Harrison explained in 2000’s The Beatles Anthology, sex wasn’t easy to come by for them in England during the late 1950s. “The girls would all wear brassieres and corsets, which seemed like reinforced steel,” Harrison remembered. That all changed in the ‘60s, when he and the rest of the band were invited to play in Hamburg, Germany.

The Rest of the Beatles Were There When George Harrison Lost His Virginity

While in town, the quartet—which was then made up of Harrison, McCartney, Lennon and drummer Pete Best—shared a room. Harrison met a buxom German dancer at one point, and that’s where things start to get a little weird. After bringing the girl back to the room, Harrison found his other bandmates in their beds. For whatever reason, this didn’t deter the teenage Harrison, who was a virgin up until that point, and he proceeded to have sex with the young woman anyway.

According to Harrison, the rest of the Beatles watched as he did his thing—to some extent, anyway. “We were in bunk beds,” Harrison revealed. “They couldn’t really see anything because I was under the covers, but after I’d finished, they all applauded and cheered,” he continued.

“At least they kept quiet while I was doing it,” Harrison joked.