One of the Best Assassin’s Creed Games Is Officially Being Remade

After months of leaks, rumors, and speculation, Ubisoft is finally ready to officially reveal its upcoming remake in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Screenshot: Ubisoft

A new update from the Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed teams offers some big news on various projects across the franchise. The look ahead at what’s to come in 2026 ranges from the one-year anniversary of Shadows to hints at Codename HEXE and Codename INVICTUS. In addition to the solid news on those fronts, the update also includes a cryptic hint at news on the Black Flag remake.

Videos by VICE

“Speculation around Assassin’s Creed is not new, but it’s worth repeating: “Nothing is true. Everything is permitted.” Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon. 🦜”

Although the news doesn’t specifically announce the project by name, the teaser was accompanied by what appears to be some keyart that included a new logo for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

This title aligns with earlier leaks, specifically the statue that had appeared online a few weeks back. Given the rest of the updates in the post, it’s a bit surprising that there weren’t more details to go along with the teaser. Some rumors that arrived around the last round of Ubisoft layoffs suggested that the project had been delayed, but not cancelled, so it will be very interesting to see how far out a real reveal and release date will be. Many fans are still hoping for a shadow drop, but Ubisoft did not provide any details on that front either.

There were no other details about how the remake will improve on the original, but rumors and early speculation suggest that the new engine will allow the developers to greatly improve the graphics and dramatically reduce load times.

Invictus and Hexe

As for the rest of the blog post, there were some interesting details shared about other projects that we’ve known were in the works for a while.

HEXE is being built by the veteran team at Ubisoft Montreal. Expect a unique, darker, narrative-driven Assassin’s Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history.

INVICTUS, on the other hand, is a PvP multiplayer Assassin’s Creed experience led by a dedicated team of For Honor veterans at Ubisoft Montreal.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced does not have an official release date or confirmed launch platforms at this point.