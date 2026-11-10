One of the Best Games of 2025 (And A Ton of Other Titles) Join PlayStation Plus Catalog for November

PlayStation Plus just revealed a new wave of titles coming to the game catalog throughout the rest of November 2026 and this drop includes some big titles that many players will be excited to jump into.

In addition to a few monthly games to add to their libraries, PlayStation Plus subscribers also gain access to a large library of titles that they can access at any items. Similar to Xbox Game Pass, these titles do rotate from time to time with new additions and removals.

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This month, PlayStation Plus has an impressive list of new games for subscribers to check out. The headliner is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. This 2025 title is just as weird as any other Kojima game, but it still is a massive hit that appealed to a lot gamers.

“Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Join Sam for the next chapter of his journey as he attempts to connect Australia to the Chiral Network. Navigate a living environment through day and night cycles, natural disasters including earthquakes, sandstorms and forest fires, and Timefall – a rain that instantly ages everything it touches. To traverse this dangerous landscape, you’ll need to build new types of infrastructure, master specialised equipment, and confront (or evade) the otherworldly creatures that roam the fractured world.”

In addition to Death Stranding 2, some of the other big highlights include Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, and Soul Reaver 2 for Premium subscribers.

Here is the full list of titles included in the upcoming drop:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach | PS5

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | PS5, PS4 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available November 24 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Atomfall | PS5, PS4

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake | PS5

Trepang2 | PS5 Trepang2 will be available November 24 in the US and the UK.

MotoGP 26 | PS5 MotoGP 26 will be available November 24 in the US and the UK.

Hell Let Loose | PS5 Hell Let Loose will be available tomorrow, November 11 in the US, the UK and November 12 in Japan.

Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes | PS5, PS4 Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes will be available November 24 in the US and the UK.



PlayStation Plus Premium

Soul Reaver 2 | PS5, PS4

Freedom Wars Remastered | PS5, PS4

That should cover the full list of offerings arriving between now and the end of November. More information about the December content drop will arrive in a handful of weeks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more PlayStation Plus news and updates as additional changes arrive with future rotations.

The full PlayStation Plus November lineup will be available to play from November 17, unless otherwise noted.