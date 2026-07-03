One of the Best Indie Games of 2025 Is Now Free to Play For Amazon Prime Subscribers

Amazon Prime subscribers have a decent library of games they can check out each month as part of the Luna cloud gaming service and a new content drop just added one of the most interesting narrative indie games from 2025 to the list.

Dispatch is available Now on Luna (And Free With Amazon Prime)

Screenshot: AdHoc Studio

The latest Luna content drop just arrived and the July updates include some exciting additions for gamers who have access to the cloud-based game streaming service. The biggest highlight from the Luna Standard library additions this month is Dispatch.

Videos by VICE

For those who skipped the game in 2025, Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter. Manage a dysfunctional team of misfit heroes and strategize who to send to emergencies around the city, all while balancing office politics, personal relationships, and your own quest to become a hero.

Dispatch features an all-star voice cast and a compelling story full of drama, action, and romance to pull players through each episode.

Here is a full breakdown of the entire July Luna content drop:

GameNight titles

Note that GameNight titles are meant to be played with each user holding their own phone as a personal controller.

Courtroom Chaos: Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

Centipede Swarm

Jackbox Party Pack 8

Available beginning this month on Luna Standard

Dispatch

Sonic Mania Plus

LEGO: Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

YouTuber’s Life

Arcade Paradise

What Is Luna (And How to Use it)

Luna is a cloud-based streaming service that offers gamers the ability to play a library of titles on devices like phones, tablets, smart TVs, and PCs.

In order to take advantage of the library, gamers obviously need to have access to a stable and fast internet connection. Amazon recommends an internet speed of at least a sustained 10Mbps for the best gaming experience.

Prime members have access to a library of more than 50 cloud-delivered games on Luna, along with a rotating selection of PC games that they can download each month. That means that there are likely a lot of gamers out there who have access to this library of titles through an existing Amazon Prime subscription and they may not even realize it.

There is also a higher tier Luna Premium membership available for $9.99 per month that opens up a broader selection of games, including popular titles like EA SPORTS FC 25, Batman: Arkham Knight,Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and more.

Be sure to check back soon for more Dispatch news and other interesting updates to the Luna games library.

Luna can be accessed on iOS, Android, PC, Mac, and Fire tablets, Chromebook devices, and through web browser apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android phones.

Dispatch is available now on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series consoles.