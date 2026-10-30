One of the Best Modern ‘Final Fantasy’ Games Just Arrived on Xbox Game Pass

Another Final Fantasy game is now available on Xbox Game Pass, expanding the franchise from the first game to Final Fantasy VI. Players can now also use the monthly subscription service to play Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, one of more than twenty games recently added to the platform.

Xbox Game Pass updates twice monthly, and this Final Fantasy offering is part of the second round of updates in October. Other major titles included this month are Gears of War: E-Day and the day-one release of Valor Mortis, along with indie horror hit Mouthwashing and The Seance of Blake Manor. The new games arrived on October 29, just in time for players to choose a new game to play after trick-or-treating or watching a spooky movie this Halloween weekend.

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Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a visually enhanced update of the initial remake, which was released in 2020, following the original game from 1997. In Intergrade, players can also dive into a brand-new story with an original character called Yuffie. A young ninja determined to steal the ultimate materia – a highly advanced version of the distilled energy drawn from the planet – from the Shinra Electric Power Company, she is joined by a host of other new characters, including Sonon Kusakabe and Weiss the Immaculate.

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‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’ Is Now Available on Xbox Game Pass

Her story serves as a different perspective on the events of the main game, running parallel to the adventures of Cloud Strife, the main character first introduced in the original Final Fantasy VII. Players see him working with Avalanche, the resistance cell set up to combat the Shinra Electric Power Company. The mission seems simple enough to start with – just blow up an industrial power plant, that’s all – but quickly becomes complicated when a figure from Cloud’s past returns, challenging everything he knows about himself.

Intergrade offers updated visuals that enhance the player’s journey through the city of Midgar while staying true to the spirit of the original game. There’s also expanded content, including mini games and missions that introduce new characters to interact with, along with new armor, accessories, and the Cacstar weapon. As they play, the audience can also get swept away by the soundtrack, which has also been enhanced in this version.

Since Intergrade just arrived in Game Pass, players have plenty of time to use their subscription to grab the game. It is included on the Ultimate and Premium tiers, along with Game Pass for PC.