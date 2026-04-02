One of the Best-Selling Video Games of all Time is Leaving Xbox Game Pass Soon

As usual, a handful of titles will be rotating out of the Xbox Game Pass library in the middle of this month. Unfortunately for a lot of subscribers, one of those titles is one of the biggest gaming hits of the last 13 years.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is Leaving Xbox Game Pass

There are still seven months until Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to arrive in late 2026, but fans of the franchise who have been getting their fix via Xbox Game Pass are going to need to find a new plan.

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Grand Theft Auto 5 is officially leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15, along with four other titles that are rotating off of the service. GTA5 originally released all the way back in 2013, during the tail end of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation and arrived on Xbox One and PS4 in 2014. Despite being more than a decade old, the best-selling title is still incredibly popular and there are likely going to be a lot of subscribers who will be sad to see it leaving Xbox Game Pass.

That said, picking up a copy of GTA5 isn’t very expensive these days. Grand Theft Auto 5 is currently on sale on multiple platforms. Steam currently has the title marked down to $14.99, which is a great deal for PC gamers. The Xbox Store currently has GTAV: Story Mode priced at $17.99 or the full bundle (including GTA Online) at $47.99.

Every Title Leaving Xbox Game Pass in April

Here are all of the titles leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15:

Ashen

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Grand Theft Auto 5

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

Terra Invicta

As usual, all of the games that are being removed will feature discounts of 20% or more in the Xbox Store (for Game Pass subscribers) until they leave on April 15.

Luckily, there are also a ton of exciting games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2026, as well. There’s nothing like scratches exactly the same itch as GTA5, but the service is picking up Hades 2, Kiln, and a few other big additions this month to help fill the void left in the Rockstar game’s absence.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks to follow along with any other changes to the Xbox Game Pass lineup.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can still enjoy Grand Theft Auto 5 and the other titles until April 15 arrives.