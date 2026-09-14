One of the Biggest 2000s Emo Bands Teases New Album Plans 16 Years After Releasing Their Last Record

My Chemical Romance is one of—if not THE—biggest emo bands of the 2000s. Now, 16 years after releasing their fourth album, the band is teasing plans for a new record.

Back in 2011, MCR dropped Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. The album would mark their final studio record. Over the years, they have dropped some tunes from their planned fifth record, as well as a new song in 2022, “The Foundations of Decay”.

Videos by VICE

It’s been 4 years since My Chemical Romance released their last new song

During a September 2026 concert, My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way addressed the band’s lack of new music and implied that they could be considering a new project. “We should probably make more songs,” Way told the audience at San Antonio’s Alamodome. “‘[The Foundations of] Decay’ was really awesome; let’s keep doing it.”

“Stuff happens,” Way continued. “Life happens, but just know that we kind of really always wanted to make another record. You guys kept us alive so long; you guys deserve another record, and we’d love to make it.”

My Chemical Romance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their ‘Black Parade’ album with a new release

Next up, MCR will drop a 20th anniversary edition of their iconic The Black Parade album. Dropping on October 23, 2026, the album will feature the original album tracks, along with six bonus tracks. It also features reimagined artwork from the album’s original artist, James Jean.

“Twenty years ago, we wrote what would become The Black Parade, our third record and the follow-up to Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge,” MCR said in a statement shared by Consequence. “At the time, we could never have imagined what the record would mean for the band. All we knew is that we had made something crazy, and something we couldn’t wait to get it out into the world.”

The announcement continued, “For the first time, we have included everything we finished during those sessions in a single collection. As importantly, we asked James Jean to revisit the world of The Black Parade and create three new pieces of art. What he has crafted is a beautiful collection of a few iconic characters from the record during that era. James is truly a one-of-a-kind artist, and so important to how this record was presented to the world. We are extremely grateful for meeting him all those years ago, and agreeing now to make something new.”

Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns