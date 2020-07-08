One of the Brightest Comets You Would’ve Seen Will Be Visible All Through July

When life on earth suffers, the skies become our only respite. And the past couple of months have been rather eventful for skywatching enthusiasts. Apart from glimpses of clear, pollution-less skies, we also saw a rare annular solar eclipse fall on summer solstice in parts of Africa and Asia, last month. Then a few days ago, on July 4, we also saw a penumbral lunar eclipse in North and South America and parts of Africa. And now, we have an opportunity to watch a newly discovered comet, throughout July.

The comet C/2020 F3, also dubbed as NEOWISE because it was detected by the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, was first spotted back in March. Astronomers had observed the comet as it flew towards the sun. It has now completed its loop around the sun and is back, brighter and closer to our planet than ever.

Those in the northern hemisphere can catch this comet in the north sky for most of the month at early dawn and dusk. “For the northern hemisphere, it’s very low to the horizon in the early morning,” said Karl Battams, an astrophysicist with the Naval Research Laboratory to CNN. “People need to get up early, but it’s easily visible with binoculars.” The comet will be highest in the dawn sky around July 11 and then would become visible at dusk, low in the northwest horizon. If the comet remains relatively bright, it would be easier to see it in the second half of July during evening dusk—at that time, it will appear somewhat higher in the sky.

Although the comet will be closest to Earth on July 22-23, it is expected to stay visible all through the month. NEOWISE is bright enough that it can be observed with little more than a pair of binoculars, and as it moves closer, would even be visible with the naked eye. But if you want the best chance at seeing this celestial object, you should have a pair of decent binoculars handy. Catch it soon because comets also have a tendency for self-destruction or fading away fast.

A twitter page of NEOWISE has also been updating its position in the sky, while sharing photos and videos of it.

Hello Earthlings! This is me as seen from the International Space Station! #FollowTheComet! https://t.co/RS2z1nA7ZM — Comet NEOWISE (@c2020f3) July 8, 2020

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station also shared these glorious photographs they took of the comet from space over the weekend.

During the next revolution I tried to capture the C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) comet a bit closer, the brightest one over the last 7 years.



Its tail is quite clearly visible from the @Space_Station!#ISS #comet #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/FnWkCummD6 — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) July 4, 2020

An astrophotographer from Toronto also shared a photo of the comet.

The comet doesn’t post any threat to the planet, although it might stun you when you get to see it with how bright it is, and how visible its tail is. But remember to do it this month itself, because this specific comet will not return before 6,500 years later in the year 8786.

