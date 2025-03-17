One of the Greatest and Most Existentially Terrifying Point-And-Click Games Is Coming to Consoles Soon

I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream is one of the best short stories in human existence. Written by Harlan Ellison, the story touches on themes of hubris, unchecked technology, and fighting back against what seems inevitable. Likewise, I’d honestly say that the 1995 point-and-click game of the same name is equally great. It’s one of those games you’ll find yourself randomly thinking about for years afterward! …Plus, it’s somehow only more and more topical as technology progresses.

Existential dread aside, if you missed out on I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream the first time? Well, you’re in luck! Nightdive Studios is bringing the classic to consoles on March 27, 2025! Nightdive Studios is known for updating older games for modern audiences, and this is no different!

…I have a personal anecdote about this, actually. I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream is one of those experiences my girlfriend and I had that let me know she was the one for me. During the early years of our relationship, I asked her if she wanted to watch a playthrough of one of my all-time favorite point-and-click games. (This was before I got a decent PC to run games.) We watched it, and she loved it! …Despite the game’s darker sections. It’s a wonder she didn’t run away screaming, looking back.

‘i have no mouth, and i must scream’ is one of those games you *must* experience for yourself

I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream has to be played as blindly as possible. If you’re impatient, you can purchase the game on Steam for $2.99 (here). That’s a limited-time price point, but even then, it’s well worth your money. Trust me on that. Games rarely give you the value that this one will.

“Hate. Let me tell you how much I’ve come to hate you since I began to live. There are 387.44 million miles of printed circuits in wafer thin layers that fill my complex. If the word ‘hate’ was engraved on each nanoangstrom of those hundreds of millions of miles it would not equal one one-billionth of the hate I feel for humans at this micro-instant. For you. Hate. Hate.“

One of the greatest games to ever do it comes to the PS4/5, Xbox One/Series Consoles, and Nintendo Switch on March 27. Do yourself a favor and go on a ride you won’t soon forget!