One of the Most Controversial Lines in ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ Wasn’t in the Original Script

When Freddy vs. Jason hit theaters in 2003, it included a line of dialogue that even caught the writers off guard. During Kelly Rowland’s character Kia’s brief encounter with Freddy Krueger, she uses a certain gay slur that you can probably guess without us having to type it out for you.

In the event that you’re unable to narrow it down on your own, you can check out the scene in question right here:

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It’s only natural for people to blame the film’s screenwriters in a situation like this, but they say someone else is responsible for the line’s inclusion. Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who penned the final draft of the screenplay, spoke to Bloody Disgusting about the controversial sequence in 2016, and though it’s not clear which one of them was quoted, they firmly denied that the slur came from them.

A Controversial ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ Scene Was Originally Written Very Differently

“All we can tell you is…we didn’t write it, and we were really shocked when we heard it in the movie,” their response began. “We complained about it after the first screening, but it was never changed,” they continued. The pair went as far as to say that the dialogue was “a real stain on the movie,” in their opinion.

While it remains a mystery who came up with the line, a quick look at Shannon and Swift’s script confirms their story. In fact, that scene was completely different as originally written. Instead of ripping on Freddy like she does in the video above, Kia was supposed to mistake Jason for Freddy and simply tell him that she wasn’t afraid of him. Freddy then pops up just before Jason kills her and says, “Wrong one, b—h!”