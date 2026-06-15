One of the Most Pivotal Grunge Albums of All Time Was Released on This Day in 1989

It has been 37 years to the day since Nirvana changed grunge forever with the release of their pivotal debut album, Bleach.

Recorded at Seattle’s Reciprocal Recording, the album was released by Sub Pop Records on June 15, 1989. It was the only record the band released with the label. Jack Endino produced the album. He was a well-known grunge producer who’d also worked with bands like Mudhoney and Soundgarden.

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Notably, Bleach initially sold only 40,000 copies in the United States, but was widely acclaimed. It set the stage for the band to move on to a major label. They eventually released their sophomore album, Nevermind, and final record, In Utero, under DGC, a division of Universal Music Group.

After the success of Nirvana’s next two albums, ‘Bleach’ went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA

In addition to being the band’s only album with Sub Pop Records, Bleach was also their only record to feature original drummer Chad Channing.

In a past interview, Channing opened up about his exit from the band, which happened right before they recorded Nevermind. “I was looking forward to being able to write some stuff for the band,” Channing shared, “and when Kurt said that he’d appreciate some input and help and all that kind of stuff. So that was one thing I was really looking forward to.”

However, once they got to work, it quickly became clear that Channing didn’t have any motivation. “Somewhere along the line,” Chaning confessed, “I just kind of started losing my inspiration. And of course, when you do that, it’s going to show.”

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Channing continued, “No matter what you’re doing, even in the workplace or something, if someone’s not in it, you can tell. And so what do you do? Well, you’ve got to get rid of them.”

Ultimately, guitarist/vocalist Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic made the difficult decision to fire Channing. While it was a challenging time, he understood and harbored no ill will. “The thing was, we were always good friends,” he said. “So, I mean, to say it was through musical differences would be exact because it really was. That was a deal.”