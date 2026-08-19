One of the Most Popular RPGs of All-Time Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 31

Xbox Game Pass just announced a new wave of titles coming to the service in late August, but there will also be a handful of titles rotating out of the library. Unfortunately, that list includes a very popular RPG that many players will be sad to see go.

The Witcher 3 Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 31

Screenshot: CD PROJEKT RED

Xbox Game Pass is hoping to attract players into its ecosystem in late August with a new lineup of titles, including Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, which launches on August 27. As always, the addition of another pile of games also means a few titles will be rotating off of the service, as well.

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The late August rotation includes a few big titles that will be leaving the service, but the most noteworthy is The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt – Remastered Edition. The Witcher 3 was a critical and commercial success when it launched in 2015 and it’s still one of the most popular RPGs of the last 15 years.

Additionally, a much more recent title, Another Crab’s Treasure, is also leaving the service. If there are any gamers who haven’t checked out these two titles yet, it would definitely be worth getting a few hours in over the next week or so before they are no longer included.

The Witcher 3 is a massive title and playing through the main story would take most gamers around 50-60 hours. Another Crab’s Treasure, on the other hand, can be completed in closer to 15 hours.

Here’s the full list of every title leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 31:

Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC)

I Am Your Beast (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Neon Abyss (Cloud, Console, and PC)

One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt- Remastered Edition (Cloud and Console)

Additionally, NBA 2K26 will also be rotating out of the library on September 6, 2026.

As always, Xbox Game Pass subscribers who want to retain access to any of these games will want to check out the store for special discounts before they rotate out of the Game Pass library.

More information about additional titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of September will likely arrive in a few weeks. Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates about Xbox Game Pass.

The Witcher 3 is available now on PC and consoles.