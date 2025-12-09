One of the Weirdest Games of 2025 Just Got a Big Update

Six months after its original release, The Alters is getting a massive free update that introduces loads of new content into 11 Bit Studios’ quirky survival sci-fi title.

Play video

The Alters hit Xbox Game Pass as a Day One exclusive over the summer months and was also available on PC and PlayStation 5. The sci-fi survival game put a unique spin on the genre by placing a huge emphasis on the relationships between the crew members, who are all essentially clones of the protagonist with slightly different backstories and skills. The player needs to manage these relationships carefully to keep the crew happy and working.

Videos by VICE

The game is very single-player and story-focused, so it did not have the trappings of frequent content updates or battle pass-like progression in the months following its release. That said, enough time has passed that 11 Bit Studios is ready to release a meaty content update that should provide plenty of motivation for gamers to dive back into the title. As an additional selling point, the update is entirely free on all platforms.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Players who log back in to The Alters and download the free patch will find a ton of new content to experiment with. In addition to a brand new noir-styled storyline, the update also gives players the chance to build the Gamer’s Den in their base and start mastering a fully playable card game.

–Gamer’s Den – Because even a stranded workforce of Jans needs somewhere to unwind.

–Fully Playable Card Game – Challenge your other selves to something not involving existential dread.

–Custom Base Skins – Dress your digs the way you want.

–Custom Spacesuit Skins – Style points matter. Even on a dying star.

–Photo Mode – Capture your best (or worst) Jan moments.

–Relax Mode – For when you want the story without the stress.

–A New Save System – More control over your branching decisions.

–A New Noir-Styled Storyline – A shadowy mystery only a Jan could solve. Or complicate. Or both.

Gamers who found the original release too tense or mechanically difficult may be happy to see the addition of Relax Mode in this content update. This new difficulty setting is designed specifically for players who wish to focus entirely on the emotional and narrative elements of the game. Considering how much of the game’s charm comes from the narrative elements and interactions between Jan and his alters, this new option could potentially help bring in a whole new batch of players.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The laundry list of new content in the free update is all available now. The Alters is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles and the free update should be available to download today for players who own the game or have access to it through Xbox Game Pass.