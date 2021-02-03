One of Trump’s Loudest Voter Fraud Conspiracy Boosters Might Have Committed Voter Fraud

Over the past few months, Georgia lawyer Lin Wood has boosted baseless allegations of election conspiracy without evidence, been kicked off Twitter, and called for the execution of Repubican officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence, for treason. On Tuesday, he might have accidentally confessed to election fraud himself.

The State Bar of Georgia last week confirmed to VICE News that it’s forcing Wood to take a mental health examination if he wants to keep his law license there. But on Tuesday, Wood told WSB-TV (Atlanta) reporter Justin Gray that he had bought property in South Carolina in April and “domiciled in South Carolina for several months.” Gray reported that Wood planned to join the South Carolina bar.

Lin Wood confirms to me that he has moved out of Georgia. He says it has nothing to do with GA bar investigating him. He plans to maintain his GA Bar license & eventually join the SC bar. Part of his email to me is below: pic.twitter.com/IBAGK4oxmZ — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) February 2, 2021

In response, the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger—whom Wood has called for jailing for committing election fraud, a claim for which he’s produced no credible evidence—confirmed to multiple media outlets that it’s now investigating whether or not Wood legally voted in the November election. (Wood did not vote in the January runoff election, and discouraged other pro-Trump Republicans from voting as well.)

Wood forcefully denied voting illegally, posting a screenshot on the Telegram app of the email he sent to the WSB-TV reporter.

“I have been a resident of the state of Georgia since 1955. I changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday,” he said. “This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger.”

Wood went on to say that the media was suffering from “Wood Derangement Syndrome,” that “these propagandists need a mental health evaluation,” and that former President Donald Trump will “drain the swamp.”

He also told CNN that, despite his earlier statement to Gray saying he had “been domiciled in South Carolina for several months,” he had in truth actually “not been ‘domiciled’ in South Carolina for several months.”

“I have spent time at my homes in Georgia and South Carolina. I considered myself to be domiciled and a resident of Georgia until yesterday, when I made the decision to become a resident of South Carolina,” Wood told CNN. “Now I expect to be domiciled in South Carolina, too. I will still frequently visit Georgia.”

It’s been a rough few weeks for Wood. In addition to having his mental capacity questioned, President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and now being investigated for possibly committing voter fraud, last week Wood was fired by Kentucky teen Nicholas Sandmann, whom he represented in libel and slander lawsuits against various media outlets over their reporting of a 2019 viral video showing a confrontation between Sandmann and Nathan Phillips, a Native American man.

Sandmann was hired as a paid staffer on Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaign last summer. Earlier this month, Wood attacked McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, as a “traitor.”