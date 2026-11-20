One Piece Card Game – The Dominance of God boosters are officially available starting today and players can begin hunting down a handful of new and returning Leaders in the packs now.

Every Leader That Can Be Opened in The Dominance of God Booster Packs

In One Piece Card Game players use Leader cards to set the tone for their whole deck. Think of a Leader a bit like a Commander in Magic: The Gathering. Leaders help determine the deck’s color, starting life total, and offer some additional abilities for player’s to take advantage of.

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The new The Dominance of God booster packs include a handful of iconic One Piece characters as leaders. Players will have a chance to gain a leader and add it to their collection when they open a booster pack.

Here is the full list of leaders that can be pulled from The Dominance of God booster packs:

Karoo All of your Characters with both the {Animal} and {Alabasta} types gain [Rush] and +1000 power. [Once Per Turn] When your {Alabasta} type Character is K.O.’d, draw 1 card.

Franky All Stage cards in your hand have a +3000 Counter. [Activate: Main] [Once Per Turn] DON!! −1: Play up to 1 Stage card with a cost of 5 or less from your hand.

Monkey D. Luffy [DON!! x3] [When Attacking] [Once Per Turn] You may set this Leader as active. If you do, this Leader will not become active in your next Refresh Phase.

Ms. All Sunday When your Character with a type including “Baroque Works” and 3000 base power or more is K.O.’d, draw 1 card, and your opponent trashes 1 card from their hand.

Saint Gunko [Once Per Turn] When a Character is played from your trash, draw 2 cards and trash 1 card from your hand. [Activate: Main] [Once Per Turn] You may trash 1 card from your hand: If you have a Character with 8000 base power or more, add up to 1 DON!! card as active from your DON!! deck.

Spandem [Activate: Main] You may rest 2 of your DON!! cards and this Leader and trash 1 card with a type including “CP” from your hand: Add up to 1 card from the top of your deck to the top of your Life cards.



Be sure to check back soon for lots more One Piece Card Game news and updates.

One Piece Card Game is available now at local game shops. The Dominance of God booster packs released on November 20 and are available now.