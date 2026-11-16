One Piece Card Game Announces Egghead-Themed Booster Set

One Piece Card Game fans can not get a look at the first new boosters that will be arriving in 2027.

One Piece Card Game Reveals Come in, World boosters

The One Piece Card Game officially launched in late 2022 and, in the years since then, the collectible card game has built up a dedicated community of players and collectors. The game continues to grow with regular expansions every few months and players already can check out the first teaser for what will be arriving in 2027.

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In just a few months, players will be able to expand their collection with new cards from the Come In, World booster packs.

“What will the genius scientist Vegapunk reveal…? Respond, world! The 19th Booster Pack is themed around Egghead!”

The upcoming product is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027. Players may be able to find pre-release events the week of February 26, 2027 and get in on the action early.

Like most other boosters, the Come In, World products will have a recommended retail price of $4.99. The contents of the set include 126+1 types in total.

More specific spoilers and cards will be revealed in the coming months, once the release date is a bit closer. For now, all we know is that the 19th booster pack is themed around Egghead. For those who might not be familiar, Egghead Island is a winter island in the New World and the setting of a popular arc from the manga and anime.

In the more immediate future, players can get their hands on the November booster expansion later this week. The Dominance of God booster packs hit shelves November 20, 2026 and deliver brand new leaders, as well as the debut of Saint Gunko and Saint Shamrock.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more One Piece Card Game news and updates.

One Piece Card Game is available now at local game shops. The One In, World boosters will be available on March 5, 2027.