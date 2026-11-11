One Piece Card Game November Booster Packs Reveal (Release Date, Price, and Details)

Tabletop gaming fans who have been waiting for the next One Piece Card Game release only need to hold out for a few more days before The Dominance of God boosters arrive.

One Piece Card Game The Dominance of God Release Details

One Piece Card Game originally launched just a few years ago in 2022 and has been going strong ever since. The tabletop card game has capitalized on the growing popularity of the long-running manga and anime and managed to carve out its own corner of the competitive collectible card game marketplace.

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This month brings the arrivial of the 18th Booster Pack release for One Piece Card Game with The Dominance of God.

“The World Government’s Greatest Power Has Arrived…! The 18th Booster Pack features Water Seven and the Holy Knights of God.”

Franchise fans will be excited to see Saint Gunko and Saint Shamrock make their One Piece Card Game debut when the new product arrives on November 20, 2026. The set also includes Super Alt Art Nico Robin that is sure to be a chase card for many players.

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The Super Leader Alt Art card features Saint Gunko. There will also be an alt art card with original artwork by Yoshitaka Amano and alt-art cards featuring the Holy Knights of God to celebrate the game’s fourth anniversary.

The Dominance of God booster packs release on November 20, 2026 and will be tournament legal seven days after launch. Boosters will be available for $4.99 per back at retail price. These boosters have a chance to include Commons, Uncommons, Rares, Super Rares, Secret Rares, Leaders, Specials, Treasure Rare, and DON!! Cards.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more One Piece Card Game and other TCG and CCG news, updates, and guides in the near future.

One Piece Card Game is available now at local game shops. The Dominance of God booster packs will be available starting November 20, 2026.