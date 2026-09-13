One Piece Fortnite Mini-Season Reportedly Leaked for November 1

A One Piece Fortnite mini-season may have just been leaked by dataminers. If accurate, the major One Piece crossover with the battle royale will begin shortly after Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override ends on October 31.

Fortnite One Piece Mini-Season Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games, Bandai Namco

A One Piece Fortnite mini-season has reportedly been leaked by dataminers. The files were discovered in the latest Rocket League update, which went live this week. According to insider SamLeakss, the One Piece Fortnite crossover is scheduled to arrive in November 2026. The leaker also shared a lengthy description of a One Piece asset reportedly found in the game’s files:

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“Wealth, fame, power. Gold Roger, the king of the pirates, obtained this and everything else the world had to offer. And his dying words drove countless souls to the seas. ‘You want my treasure? You can have it! I left everything I gathered together in one place. Now you just have to find it!’ These words lured men to the Grand Line, pursuing dreams greater than they ever dared to imagine. This is the time known as the Great Pirate Era!”

Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

Where things get interesting is that SamLeakss also claimed that the crossover is “very likely” to be the upcoming Fortnite mini-season. Dataminer Loolo Leaks also agreed with this theory, stating: “ONE PIECE MINI SEASON – 90% CONFIRMED NOW.”

When Is One Piece Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games, Bandai Namco

Although it has not been officially confirmed, dataminers believe that the One Piece Fortnite mini-season could begin on November 1, 2026. The crossover is reportedly scheduled to debut sometime in November, while Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is on October 31 and be followed immediately by a mystery mini-season.

That said, it is still possible that the mini-season will have a different theme and that the One Piece Fortnite collaboration will simply launch separately during November. On the other hand, One Piece is certainly a large enough property to headline an entire season. For now, the mini-season claims should be treated as speculation.

The leaked files strongly suggest that some form of One Piece Fortnite crossover is coming, but Epic Games has not officially announced the collaboration or its release date. If the reports are accurate, the One Piece Fortnite mini-season would begin on November 1 and run until Fortnite Chapter 8 Season 1 launches on December 5.