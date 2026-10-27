One Piece Fortnite Skins Revealed in New Treasure Hunters Trailer

Epic Games has revealed the One Piece Fortnite skins in a new trailer. The Fortnite Treasure Hunters crossover will feature popular Straw Hat Pirates such as Luffy, Nami, and Zoro. Here is every One Piece Fortnite skin revealed so far.

One Piece Fortnite Skins Confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has revealed all One Piece Fortnite skins coming to the game in a new Treasure Hunters trailer. In the teaser video, we got our first preview of the massive manga crossover coming to the battle royale on November 1.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, we also got confirmation of which One Piece characters are coming to Fortnite. Here is the full list of confirmed skins so far:

All One Piece Fortnite Skins – List

Luffy

Nami

Zoro

Usopp

Sanji

Buggy the Clown

Portgas D. Ace (Promotional Poster)

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Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that we’ll be getting Nico Robin or a Tony Tony Chopper Sidekick based on this trailer. But then again, this is only the teaser video for the upcoming mini season, so the full lineup of One Piece cosmetics has yet to be confirmed.

One Piece Fortnite Skins Revealed – first look

Screenshot: Epic Games

On top of confirming which characters will be included in the One Piece Fortnite collab, we also got our first preview of what the cosmetics will actually look like in-game. The Fortnite Treasure Hunters trailer specifically features a brief gameplay of the straw hat pirates in action.

For your convenience, we have posted images below to show you what each One Piece Fortnite skin looks like in-game:

Screenshot: Epic Games

And yes, the image showing the back of someone’s head in a boat appears to be Sanji. Unfortunately, the master chef only made a brief cameo in the trailer, confirming that he’ll be a part of the One Piece bundle.

When Does One Piece Come to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Based on the trailer, it appears that the One Piece Fortnite release date will be November 1, 2026, which is when the new launches. However, it’s unclear whether the One Piece cosmetics will be available immediately after the update goes live or if they will get a staggered release.