A Single Pissed-Off Citizen Filed 6,500 Noise Complaints Against an Airport Last Year

Read: Here’s What Happens to the Luggage You Lose at the Airport

Living close to an airport is probably obnoxious for a plethora of reasons, but it’s been particularly challenging living next to DC’s Reagan National Airport for one unnamed person, according to some statistics published by the Washington Post last weekend.

Videos by VICE

Of the 8,670 noise grievances the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officials recorded in 2015, an impressive 6,500 allegedly came from the same, solitary individual.

WaPo not only “asked, repeatedly,” for more info on the anonymous vigilante (the paper was denied, sadly), but also did the math for us—the complaints come down to “just over an average of 18 a day, every day, for 365 days.”

Reagan National Airport is super aware of how shitty and noisy “changes in flight patterns” have become in northwest DC and is working on solving the problem, which will hopefully allow the mystery caller to find someone else to scream at 18 times a day.

There’s no way of knowing whether or not these complaints are actually just a series of prank calls, or maybe a sort of experimental real-time novel, but that kind of commitment is impressive no matter what motivation lies behind it. If those planes won’t quiet down, perhaps the persistent complainer could apply for a performance-art grant.