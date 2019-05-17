One-Skillet Crispy Skin Salmon Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 pieces skin-on salmon

1 pound|450 grams new potatoes

½ cup|125 ml olive oil

2 medium shallots, halved

⅓ cup roughly chopped almonds

¼ cup pepitas

3 tablespoons Gingko vinegar or apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

lemon wedges, to serve

Directions

Place the salmon filets on a paper towel-lined plate, skin side-up, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Place the potatoes in a large cast-iron skillet and cover with water. Season generously with salt. Bring to a boil and cook until just tender, 10 minutes. Drain and cool until cool enough to handle, then lightly smash. Wipe the skillet clean and add 2 tablespoons oil. Heat over medium. Add the almonds and pepitas and cook until toasted, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a medium bowl to cool, then stir in 3 tablespoons oil, the vinegar, and the herbs. Season with salt and pepper and set the dressing aside.

