We Visited the Worst-Rated Bowling Alley in America

In our hit documentary series One Star Reviews, host Taji Ameen visits some of the most publicly despised places in the US, and finds out whether or not they deserve the flak. It’s a simple premise, and you guys have lapped it up.

Now, One Star Reviews and Taji have returned for a fresh round of ‘Lost Tapes’ episodes that are all-new to VICE’s YouTube channel. In the first instalment, we check out a bowling alley in Flushing, NY that has been described by the general public as:

“Literally the most disgusting place I have ever been to.”

“The shoes stink and they have a bad attitude.”

“They wouldn’t let us bring in a birthday cake.”

“There have been shootings inside and outside this place.”

With the promise of smelly shoes and the ambient threat of gun violence looming over his head, Taji headed to Queens to give the owner a chance to defend the alley and its alleged anti-birthday cake policy, among other things.

Is Whitestone Lanes really as bad as its reviews paint it out to be? Watch to find out.

