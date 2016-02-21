Oneohtrix Point Never Remixed a Janet Jackson Track for a Fashion Show

Oneohtrix Point Never has never been one to shy away from a good commission—he’s composed enough to have released two albums of them already. Now a new work by 0PN has surfaced online, a reworking of a Janet Jackson tune for a fashion show.

At the Fall / Winter 2016 Paris Fashion week, the Japanese-French fashion label Kenzo hired almost a hundred choristers to gather in the middle of an extended runway and sing arrangements by Thomas Roussel as models walked their length, showing off the Kenzo collection. The music they sang to was Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation,” albeit deconstructed into celestial serenity by Oneohtrix’s singular production techniques.

Watch it here.