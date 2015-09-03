Oneohtrix Point Never’s “I Bite Through It” Is Going to Tweak Out Your Brain

Oneohtrix Point Never (Daniel Lopatin) has shared the tweaky, glitched-out first track from his forthcoming album on Warp, “I Bite Through It.” According to Rolling Stone, the song’s despairing vocal hook (which starts around the two-minute mark) came about after Lopatin typed words into voice synthesis plug-in Chipspeech and tinkered with the sounds that came out.

Lopatin has been teasing the arrival of Garden of Delete (or G.O.D.—getit?) for weeks, through a series of video trailers also in the playlist above. The album arrives on Warp on November 13, 2015, but you can peep the tracklist and album art below. Lopatin will be promoting the album with a new show developed with longtime collaborator Nate Boyce.



Tracklist:

01. Intro



02. Ezra

03. ECCOJAMC1

04. Sticky Drama

05. SDFK

06. Mutant Standard

07. Child of Rage

08. Animals

09. I Bite Through It

10. Freaky Eyes

11. Lift

12. No Good

