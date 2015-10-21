Oneohtrix Point Never’s Just Released the Most Minimal Video Ever

Daniel Lopatin’s proven himself, over the last few years, over the last few records, over the last few projects, to be one of the most intriguing artists working in the nebulous sphere of electronic music. With the new Oneohtrix Point Never album, Garden of Delete, set to drop on Warp next month, anticipation for it is reaching fever pitch. We’ve already had the blackest ever black video for “I Bite Through It” and now Lopatin’s treated us to a hot new visual for “Mutant Standard”.

The “video” is 8 minutes of a flat wash of grey. The video for “I Bite Through It” was four minutes on unceasing black. We’re sensing a pattern here. Is it some kind of prank? A performance piece? An immediate reaction to the thousands of thinkpieces that emerged after Drake dropped the gaudy “Hotline Bling” visuals yesterday? Who knows. Frankly, given that the song is absolutely fucking incredible who cares?

Videos by VICE

Check it out in full below:

Garden of Delete is out on November 13th via Warp.