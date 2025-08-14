Knock $150 Off the OnePlus 13, and Choose One of 3 Free Gifts

There aren’t a ton of smartphones out there that inspire wild devotion from their users. Apple’s iPhone, sure. The Google Pixel, too. The Samsung Galaxy wins points for popularity, and the Nothing Phone is quirky and lovable. OnePlus rounds out the top five, if we’re measuring devotion.

Now, if you’re in the market for a new OnePlus 13, you can devote yourself a little harder with a $150-off deal on both sub-models, plus your choice of a pair of OnePlus Buds 3 in either gray or blue, a 50W Magnetic Charger, or a fake woodgrain phone case.

$150 off both versions

The $750 deal is for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage version. If you want a speedier experience for heavy-duty tasks, such as gaming or photo editing, or plan to fill up your phone with tons of photos or videos, you can grab the 16GB RAM/512GB storage version for $850.

That’s also $150 off its normal $1,000 retail price. For only $100 more, I’d spring for the higher-end version. Even though I wouldn’t be pushing the boundaries of the base model’s capabilities, that’s a hefty upgrade for only $100 more.

don’t skip over the free gift selection screen – credit: oneplus

Speaking of the free gift, I missed the selection on the OnePlus 13 product page the first time I added the phone to my card, and thought “What the hell?” when I saw it automatically add the Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack Case as my free gift item. Make sure you choose before you add the phone to your cart.

You can get the 16GB RAM/512GB storage sub-model in black, white, or blue, but the 12GB RAM/256GB storage sub-model is only available in black at the moment. White and blue are normally options for that sub-model, too, but they seem to be out of stock for now.

At least if we’re going to be stuck with a single available color, it’s a crowd pleaser like black and not a strange reject color like “Rusty Car” or “Dried Blood.”

OnePlus sells its phones unlocked, meaning you don’t have to worry about being locked into a contract or tethered to a particular carrier if you take advantage of this deal, whether you buy from OnePlus or any other retailer.