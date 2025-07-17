The Top-Tier OnePlus 13 Just Hit an All-Time Low Price

OnePlus has managed to shoulder check its way into the relatively thin field of beloved Android phone nameplates, right alongside the Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and Nothing Phone.

These four Android families are the only ones today that can really compete on perennial customer loyalty and dedication on an iPhone-like level. So when the OnePlus 13 debuted in January 2025, there was the customary lunge across the keyboard toward the pre-order button.

Videos by VICE

But good things (sometimes) come to those who wait, and right now there’s a $150 deal on the top-tier version of the OnePlus 13—with a catch; more on that below. There’s a bit of hedging required to say that this is the best deal on the 16GB RAM version of the OnePlus 13 in its lifetime, given that it’s only six months old.

But, well, it is the best deal to date yet.

performance vs. color choice

You can pick up a OnePlus 13 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $830 if you want, but why would you? For only $20 more you can double your storage and boost your RAM for 16GB.

The only catch is that this $850 deal is only available for the white OnePlus 13. Does that put you off? How badly do you want black? Enough to ditch a significant performance upgrade and the best deal on the 16GB RAM OnePlus 13 since it launched in January 2025? If you’re going to put a case on it anyway…

These OnePlus 13s are all unlocked, so you don’t have to worry about being sucked into a contract or chained to a particular carrier if you take advantage of this deal, whether you buy from Amazon or OnePlus.

I typically buy black phones, but for such a performance bump at only a $20 premium over the lower-tier OnePlus 13, I’d learn to love white.