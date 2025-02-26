OnePlus Watch 3 Launch Delayed Two Months Over Two-Letter Typo

Pity the poor copywriter who let this typo slip through the final design review… and then keep slipping all the way through production. Let’s see how long it takes you to notice.

credit: future

Yeah, it’s right there, front and center. Can you believe that rather than launching for sale February 25, as was planned, the release of the OnePlus Watch 3 has been pushed back to April… because of a typo on every initial watch?

Forget that scheming groundhog’s two more months of winter. We’ve got two more months of waiting for the Watch 3 as OnePlus gets a new batch of text-corrected watches ready for sale, all because of a typo that autocorrect shouldn’t nipped in the ducking bud.

Some watches had already begun to land on customers’ wrists before OnePlus discovered (or more accurately, was called out on social media) the mistake. OnePlus took to X.com, everyone’s favorite sewer, to call themselves out. Sort of like how somebody will make fun of themselves before everyone else gets a chance to, thus taking away some of the sting.

Some outlets have reported that OopsPlus is offering $30 off the Watch 3 to customers in the US with the code TIME1010, but that deal has been live for at least a week prior to OnePlus’ embarrassing spelling bee failure, so it doesn’t seem that OnePlus is doing much for customers in the US who’ve been saddled with an early Watch 3.

If you haven’t received your pre-order yet, you can wait another two months, which sucks. If you have a typo-riddled example, you can return it for free, “no questions asked,” and wait another two months for a replacement.

Me? I’d keep the typo version, which without a doubt will become a sought-after example on the secondary market, sort of like those stamps with the upside-down biplane. Plus, you don’t often see an object meda in China.