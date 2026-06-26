Onimusha Release Date Has Not Been Moved Up, Capcom Confirms

Capcom has just shut down rumors claiming Onimusha: Way of the Sword would release earlier than planned. Despite being crowded with other game releases, the Japanese publisher has confirmed that the Onimusha release date is still set for September 25.

Screenshot: Capcom

Earlier this month, it that Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s release date was being moved to September 4. The rumor first got started when multiple retailers featured the new date. This, of course, led to speculation that Onimusha was being released early to avoid the crush of other games launching at the end of September. However, Capcom has just responded to the rumors and denied them.

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In a recent update, Capcom confirmed the Onimusha release date is still September 25. The publisher made the announcement with a new promotional image that reads: “One more time, Onimusha: Way of the Sword releases on September 25, 2026.” The publisher even added the “one more time” to make it clear that the original release date they announced was the real launch day.

Screenshot: Capcom

Given that this latest update is directly from Capcom themselves, it pretty much confirms the earlier rumors were just flat-out wrong. As for why some retailers had a new release date, it’s anyone’s guess. I guess the easiest explanation is that it was an error.

That said, the week of September 25 literally has multiple AAA games releasing at the same time. So many players desperately wanted Onimusha: Way of the Sword to launch earlier. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case.

Screenshot: Capcom

As mentioned above, Capcom has confirmed the Onimusha: Way of the Sword release date is Friday, September 25, 2026. That means some players in North America will technically get the game on September 25 due to the digital release going live at 9:00 PM PT.

If Capcom follows the same pattern they did with the Resident Evil Requiem release times, then Onimusha should be a simultaneous global launch. For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Onimusha release date goes live in every major region:

Region Local Release Time Date US West (PT) 9:00 PM September 25 US Mountain (MT) 10:00 PM September 25 US Central (CT) 11:00 PM September 25 US East (ET) 12:00 AM September 26 Canada (ET) 12:00 AM September 26 Mexico City 11:00 PM September 25 Brazil (BRT) 1:00 AM September 26 United Kingdom (BST) 5:00 AM September 26 Ireland (IST) 5:00 AM September 26 France (CEST) 6:00 AM September 26 Germany (CEST) 6:00 AM September 26 Italy (CEST) 6:00 AM September 26 Spain (CEST) 6:00 AM September 26 Netherlands (CEST) 6:00 AM September 26 Poland (CEST) 6:00 AM September 26 Sweden (CEST) 6:00 AM September 26 South Africa (SAST) 7:00 AM September 26 Saudi Arabia 8:00 AM September 26 UAE 9:00 AM September 26 India (IST) 9:30 AM September 26 Singapore 12:00 PM September 26 Malaysia 12:00 PM September 26 Philippines 12:00 PM September 26 Thailand 11:00 AM September 26 South Korea (KST) 1:00 PM September 26 Japan (JST) 1:00 PM September 26 Taiwan 12:00 PM September 26 Hong Kong 12:00 PM September 26 Australia (Sydney) 2:00 PM September 26 New Zealand 4:00 PM September 26

Capcom Releases New OnimushaScreenshots

Screenshot: Capcom

While some fans might be disappointed by this latest update, Capcom threw players a bone by also releasing never-before-seen Onimusha screenshots. After the Capcom Spotlight livestream wrapped up, the publisher revealed several new in-game images from the upcoming Onimusha title.

Most of the new screenshots center around a new villain. While not a lot is revealed here, we do get a brief glimpse of a combat sequence between the game’s protagonist and the enemy encounter.

Screenshot: Capcom

The screenshots certainly look flashy. I particularly like one image that shows the bad guy in front of a blood-red moon. It kind of gives me Bloodborne vibes. Onimusha launches on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and Xbox Series X on September 25, 2026.