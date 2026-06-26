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Onimusha Release Date Has Not Been Moved Up, Capcom Confirms

Capcom has confirmed that rumors claiming Onimusha: Way of the Sword would release earlier than planned are false.

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Capcom has just shut down rumors claiming Onimusha: Way of the Sword would release earlier than planned. Despite being crowded with other game releases, the Japanese publisher has confirmed that the Onimusha release date is still set for September 25.

Capcom Denies Onimusha Release Date Rumors

Onimusha Release Date
Screenshot: Capcom

Earlier this month, it was rumored that Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s release date was being moved to September 4. The rumor first got started when multiple retailers featured the new date. This, of course, led to speculation that Onimusha was being released early to avoid the crush of other games launching at the end of September. However, Capcom has just responded to the rumors and denied them.

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In a recent update, Capcom confirmed the Onimusha release date is still September 25. The publisher made the announcement with a new promotional image that reads: “One more time, Onimusha: Way of the Sword releases on September 25, 2026.” The publisher even added the “one more time” to make it clear that the original release date they announced was the real launch day.

Onimusha Release Date Announced
Screenshot: Capcom

Given that this latest update is directly from Capcom themselves, it pretty much confirms the earlier rumors were just flat-out wrong. As for why some retailers had a new release date, it’s anyone’s guess. I guess the easiest explanation is that it was an error.

That said, the week of September 25 literally has multiple AAA games releasing at the same time. So many players desperately wanted Onimusha: Way of the Sword to launch earlier. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case.

When Is the Onimusha Release Date?

Onimusha Unlock Times
Screenshot: Capcom

As mentioned above, Capcom has confirmed the Onimusha: Way of the Sword release date is Friday, September 25, 2026. That means some players in North America will technically get the game on September 25 due to the digital release going live at 9:00 PM PT.

If Capcom follows the same pattern they did with the Resident Evil Requiem release times, then Onimusha should be a simultaneous global launch. For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Onimusha release date goes live in every major region:

Onimusha Way of the Sword Release Date & Unlock Times

RegionLocal Release TimeDate
US West (PT)9:00 PMSeptember 25
US Mountain (MT)10:00 PMSeptember 25
US Central (CT)11:00 PMSeptember 25
US East (ET)12:00 AMSeptember 26
Canada (ET)12:00 AMSeptember 26
Mexico City11:00 PMSeptember 25
Brazil (BRT)1:00 AMSeptember 26
United Kingdom (BST)5:00 AMSeptember 26
Ireland (IST)5:00 AMSeptember 26
France (CEST)6:00 AMSeptember 26
Germany (CEST)6:00 AMSeptember 26
Italy (CEST)6:00 AMSeptember 26
Spain (CEST)6:00 AMSeptember 26
Netherlands (CEST)6:00 AMSeptember 26
Poland (CEST)6:00 AMSeptember 26
Sweden (CEST)6:00 AMSeptember 26
South Africa (SAST)7:00 AMSeptember 26
Saudi Arabia8:00 AMSeptember 26
UAE9:00 AMSeptember 26
India (IST)9:30 AMSeptember 26
Singapore12:00 PMSeptember 26
Malaysia12:00 PMSeptember 26
Philippines12:00 PMSeptember 26
Thailand11:00 AMSeptember 26
South Korea (KST)1:00 PMSeptember 26
Japan (JST)1:00 PMSeptember 26
Taiwan12:00 PMSeptember 26
Hong Kong12:00 PMSeptember 26
Australia (Sydney)2:00 PMSeptember 26
New Zealand4:00 PMSeptember 26

Capcom Releases New OnimushaScreenshots

New Onimusha Screenshot
Screenshot: Capcom

While some fans might be disappointed by this latest update, Capcom threw players a bone by also releasing never-before-seen Onimusha screenshots. After the Capcom Spotlight livestream wrapped up, the publisher revealed several new in-game images from the upcoming Onimusha title.

Most of the new screenshots center around a new villain. While not a lot is revealed here, we do get a brief glimpse of a combat sequence between the game’s protagonist and the enemy encounter.

New Onimusha Screenshot 2
Screenshot: Capcom

The screenshots certainly look flashy. I particularly like one image that shows the bad guy in front of a blood-red moon. It kind of gives me Bloodborne vibes. Onimusha launches on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and Xbox Series X on September 25, 2026.

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