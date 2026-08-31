Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date and Deluxe Edition Bonuses

The Onimusha: Way of the Sword release date is almost here, although players in North America can begin playing on the evening of September 3. Here is when Capcom’s samurai action game unlocks in every region, whether the New Zealand trick will work, and what comes with each Deluxe Edition.

Screenshot: Capcom

The Onimusha: Way of the Sword release date is on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 9 PM PDT / 12 AM EDT. The new Onimusha technically has a , but its North American unlock time means West Coast players can start playing a few hours early the night before.

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Unlike some major releases, Capcom has not published a global launch time map for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. However, the Xbox Store lists the game as unlocking at 9 PM PDT on September 3. This appears to be a simultaneous worldwide release across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

To help you find when the game becomes available in your time zone, we have converted its 9 PM PDT launch time for every major region below.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Times for Every Region

Region Release Date Release Time United States (PDT) September 3 9:00 PM United States / Canada (EDT) September 4 12:00 AM Mexico City (CST) September 3 10:00 PM Lima (PET) September 3 11:00 PM Brazil (BRT) September 4 1:00 AM Reykjavik (UTC) September 4 4:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) September 4 5:00 AM Poland (CEST) September 4 6:00 AM South Africa (SAST) September 4 6:00 AM Turkey (TRT) September 4 7:00 AM United Arab Emirates (GST) September 4 8:00 AM Kazakhstan (UTC+5) September 4 9:00 AM Indonesia (WIB) September 4 11:00 AM China (CST) September 4 12:00 PM Japan (JST) September 4 1:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 4 1:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 4 2:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 4 4:00 PM

These times are based on the 9 PM PDT unlock listed for the game. Players should still check the countdown displayed on their platform, as Capcom has not released an official regional launch schedule.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order Bonuses

Screenshot: Capcom

Players who pre-order Onimusha: Way of the Sword will receive the Lion Dog Charm and Sealed Curse sword appearance. Both items are included with the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe editions.

The Lion Dog Charm can be equipped to strengthen Miyamoto Musashi’s abilities, while Sealed Curse changes the appearance of his sword without affecting its combat performance. There is no early access included with any edition.

Purchasing the Deluxe or Premium Deluxe Edition will instead give players additional outfits, sword appearances, Oni Gauntlet designs, and exclusive charms that provide their own stat bonuses.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Standard Edition – $69

Screenshot: Capcom

Onimusha: Way of the Sword base game

Charm: Lion Dog

Sword Appearance: Sealed Curse

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Deluxe Edition – $79.99

Screenshot: Capcom

Onimusha: Way of the Sword base game

Charm: Lion Dog

Charm: White Monkey

Sword Appearance: Sealed Curse

Sword Appearance: White Lion

Deluxe Kit Charm: Oni Lady Charm: Little Dancer Charm: Mentor Sword Appearance: Bamboo & Panda Sword Appearance: Whittled Oar Sword Appearance: Raizan Sword Appearance: Enryuu Outfit for Musashi: Red Armor Oni Gauntlet: Crimson Lotus



Onimusha: Way of the Sword Premium Deluxe Edition – $89.99

Screenshot: Capcom

Onimusha: Way of the Sword base game

Charm: Lion Dog

Charm: White Monkey

Sword Appearance: Sealed Curse

Sword Appearance: White Lion

Premium Deluxe Kit Charm: Oni Lady Charm: Little Dancer Charm: Mentor Sword Appearance: Bamboo & Panda Sword Appearance: Whittled Oar Sword Appearance: Raizan Sword Appearance: Enryuu Hellfire Haori Moonlight Haori Cloudbiter Haori Outfit for Musashi: Red Armor Oni Gauntlet: Crimson Lotus Outfit for Okuni: Flower Dance Outfit for Okuni: Goldfish Dance Outfit for Okuni: Oni Dance Outfit for the Oni Lady: Bird Call Outfit for the Oni Lady: Snow Camellia Outfit for the Oni Lady: Elegance In-Game Mini Digital Soundtrack



The Deluxe Edition is primarily aimed at players who want additional charms and cosmetic items. However, the Premium Deluxe Edition contains the largest selection, adding several exclusive Haori designs, outfits for Okuni and the Oni Lady, and an in-game mini soundtrack.

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for Onimusha: Way of the Sword?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

No, the New Zealand trick does not appear to work for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The game’s listed 9 PM PDT release time converts to 4 PM NZST on September 4, suggesting that it unlocks simultaneously around the world instead of becoming available at midnight in each region.

Because of this, changing an Xbox console’s location to New Zealand should not provide earlier access. New Zealand players will actually receive the game later in their local day due to the worldwide launch occurring at the same moment.

PlayStation accounts are also tied to their storefront region, making the trick more complicated on PS5 regardless. Unless Capcom changes the schedule before release, players across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC should all gain access at the same worldwide unlock time.